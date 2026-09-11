Golfers to Drive Hope at Drive for ALS Awareness Golf Classic

Golfers and community members will come together for a day of golf, friendly competition and entertainment while raising funds to fight ALS at the 2026 Drive for ALS Awareness Golf Classic, taking place Monday, Nov. 2, at Snee Farm Country Club in Mount Pleasant.

Every 90 minutes, someone is diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. ALS robs people of the ability to walk, talk and eventually breathe. Through an extensive network, the ALS Association provides support in all 50 states for people living with ALS and their loved ones by helping ensure access to critical care programs and services.

The Drive for ALS Awareness Golf Classic was founded by family and friends determined to turn heartbreak into action. Inspired by the life and legacy of Russ Robinson, whose love of golf brought people together and created lasting friendships, the event honors those who have died from ALS while supporting individuals and families currently facing the disease.

Through fellowship, awareness and fundraising, the tournament raises funds for research, care and advocacy through the ALS Association, ensuring that every swing, sponsorship and act of support helps bring hope to families and moves the organization closer to a future without ALS.

Funds raised will support patient care, advocacy and research aimed at finding treatments and a cure for ALS. Often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, ALS is a progressive motor neuron disease that gradually robs people of their ability to walk, talk, swallow and eventually breathe.

The ALS Association's golf tournaments bring together corporate and philanthropic leaders for a mix of sport, connection and fundraising. On the course or in the clubhouse, the events provide an opportunity to support people living with ALS and advance the search for a cure.

To learn more about the 2026 Drive for ALS Awareness Golf Classic, sponsorship opportunities or how to sign up to golf, visit als.org/DriveforALS.