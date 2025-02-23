HALO to Present "Sweeney Todd" at Battery Gadsden

It is commonly said that revenge is sweet, but in this case, it’s savory. Join Holy City Arts & Lyric Opera (HALO) for an immersive theatrical experience as it presents Stephen Sondheim’s musical thriller Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Transforming historic Battery Gadsden into the seedy streets of London, HALO creates another signature event that promises to shock and delight audiences.

Sweeney Todd recounts the story of an exiled barber who returns to confront those who wronged him. He meets Mrs. Lovett, the resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, whose luck changes when Sweeney's thirst for blood inspires the addition of a new ingredient to her meat pies. Hunter Enoch stars as the demon barber, Naomi Louisa O’Connell portrays the quirky Mrs. Lovett, David Fry is the lecherous Judge Turpin, Dennis Shuman plays his meddling sidekick, Beadle Bamford, and Chris Bozeka reprises his role as Adolfo Pirelli. Broadway star and Charleston native Matt Shingledecker returns home as Anthony and is joined by local artists Megan Warburton (Johanna), AP Hart (Tobias), and Teresa Elj (Beggar Woman).

Stephen Sondheim’s evocative score is brought to life by a 22-piece onstage orchestra, with Ryan McAdams leading the production as both director and conductor. With superb artistry, sensory stimulation, and surprises galore, one thing is certain—it will be an unforgettable experience.

Sweeney Todd opens Wednesday, March 12, and runs nightly through Saturday, March 15. A rain date is set for Sunday, March 16. The venue opens at 6:30 p.m., with performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available before the show and during intermission.

Tickets are $65, $80, and $125 for the VIP experience, which includes a pre-performance reception, backstage tour, and artist access. Battery Gadsden, located at 1917 I’On Ave., is ADA-compliant.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.holycityarts.org. To stay up to date with HALO events and find out how to get involved, sign up for the newsletter. For individual and corporate sponsorship opportunities, call (843) 388-3243.