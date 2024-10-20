HALO-WEEN Set to Dazzle Sullivan’s Island with Art, Music, and Halloween Spirit

Expand Sunday, September 15th, 2pm St. Johannes Lutheran Church (16 x 9 in) (8.5 x 11 in) (Instagram Post) - 2

Back in the day, Sullivan’s Island Halloween parties were rather notorious. People still talk about the memorable costumes, including a woman taking a shower (complete with running water!), two giant cockroaches, and, quite shockingly, Jesus on a giant cross. On Oct. 25, that creative energy will be rejuvenated at HALO-WEEN, an event by HALO (Holy City Arts and Lyric Opera) at Battery Gadsden. For the past few years, HALO has been featured at a neighborhood Halloween party hosted by Jane and Jeff Smith, but its popularity has outgrown their backyard. HALO recently acquired its own space on the island through a new residency at Battery Gadsden. HALO-WEEN is a way to showcase what they have in store for the venue.

“It’s almost like an open house,” explains Leah Edwards, HALO’s general director and co-founder. Attendees can wander through the indoor and outdoor spaces to enjoy vignettes, recitations, musical performances, and a short video showing the transformation of the battery for the memorable production of Into the Woods. There will also be food and beverages, though people are welcome to bring their own.

“This will be the real deal,” says Paul Horpedahl, HALO’s director of production. “The company is presenting professional-caliber art on the island, and this is a chance to mingle with the artists.”

The event marks the beginning of a partnership between HALO and the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, with the vision of using the arts to build community. Ticket sales will benefit both organizations. HALO is also raising donations and sponsorships to fund future productions at the venue. The idea has struck a chord with islanders, as evidenced by the number of people who recently volunteered to help clean up the space. Many were impressed by HALO’s past performances in unconventional spaces, such as La Traviata at the Joe Baseball Stadium and Rigoletto on a basketball court, as well as over 100 concerts held in parking lots and backyards during the pandemic. Another large-scale production, Sweeney Todd, will be presented at Battery Gadsden from March 12 to 15.

The rich history of the island’s historic structures offers endless possibilities. “Performing in the elements is so important for creativity, community, and inspiration. It’s the ultimate show of theatricality,” says Edwards. As a nonprofit organization, HALO’s mission is to unite communities through innovative and inclusive artistic experiences. Fun is their strategy. Innovation is their strength. Having them on the island is a cultural windfall. The costumes, the music, the glamour—this will be the party people keep talking about.

