Happy 250th, U.S. Marine Corps!

Nov. 10 is recognized as the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. This year, the event takes on even greater significance as the Corps celebrates its 250th anniversary, marking a major milestone in the lead-up to America250.

Battery Gadsden Cultural Center is pleased to announce its November event, The Age of Wooden Ships and Iron Men: The Marines During the Revolution, 1775–1783. Part of its monthly speaker series, the program will be presented by retired Marine Lt. Col. Ed Forte (pictured) on Thursday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle St. on Sullivan’s Island.

Forte’s talk will highlight the often-overlooked contributions of the Continental, state, and privateer Marines during the American Revolution. The presentation will focus on their origins, organization, equipment, and roles during the “Age of Sail.” He will discuss both their involvement in conventional blue-water ship-to-ship engagements and their participation in unconventional amphibious operations and irregular naval warfare in the late 18th century.

A native of New Jersey, Forte served 23 years in the Marines before returning to education as an AP history teacher, coach, and high school principal in Fulton County, Georgia. During his 20 years in education, he earned numerous honors, including Teacher of the Year at his high school, the TV Channel 11 Class Act Award for Teaching Excellence in the Metro Atlanta area, and the Georgia SAR/DAR Outstanding History Teacher Award. He was also inducted into the National Society for High School Scholars as a Class Nobel Educator of Excellence.

Forte continues to share his passion for American history as an active reenactor with the 2nd South Carolina Continental Line, supporting the education team of the South Carolina Battlefield Preservation Trust. He has appeared in several historical documentaries, including the SCETV Middle School South Carolina Revolutionary War Series and the upcoming Ken Burns production The American Revolution.

Battery Gadsden is honored to host Ed Forte as its featured November speaker. As always, presentations are free and open to the public.