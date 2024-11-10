How Will Sullivan’s Island Celebrate Our Nation’s 250th Anniversary?

As of this writing, 161 days remain until April 19, 2025, marking the 250th anniversary of the “shot heard ‘round the world” and the start of the armed conflict in the American Revolution, our eight-year war for independence.

In 2016, Congress established the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and the America250 Foundation to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. The enabling legislation also designated four cities as “Signature Cities”—Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Charleston. By the time of the Revolution, South Carolina was the most prosperous of the original 13 colonies, with per capita wealth in Charlestown five times that of Boston. More battles and skirmishes were fought in South Carolina than in any other state. The Battle of Sullivan’s Island on June 28, 1776, for example, stalled British plans for the Southern colonies for four years and took place six days before the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

Following the formation of America250, each state was tasked with forming its own commission. All 50 states now have such organizations, including SC250, officially the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission. Chartered by the General Assembly in 2018, SC250 ensures “a proper observance of the Sestercentennial of the American Revolution in South Carolina.” Each South Carolina county was encouraged to form its own steering committee, resulting in SC250 Charleston.

Our Town Council appointed the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center as the liaison between the town and SC250 Charleston. I’ve attended two meetings and two webinars, and the message is clear: It’s time for Sullivan’s Island to get to work! How will we commemorate not just the Revolution but the entire legacy of our nation over the past two and a half centuries? And this is more than Carolina Day and the Fourth of July in 2026. It’s not just about dressing in three-cornered hats and powdered wigs. This is not merely fireworks and hot dogs. We’re celebrating Americana in the broadest sense, including often underrepresented or marginalized communities. For this project to sustain the eight-year longevity it deserves, we must involve our youth.

Recently, a dozen community members gathered at Town Hall to start the conversation. The productive brainstorming session included representatives from town government, the arts community, educators, service organizations, and local residents. But we need more voices. We need your input. I’ll keep you informed as the project progresses, but in the meantime, if you have ideas for celebrating the 250th anniversary locally, please email batterygadsden@gmail.com. Visit SC250Charleston.org to learn more and see the many enthusiastic groups already working on this important commemoration.