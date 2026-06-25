Iconic Tall Ship Spirit of South Carolina to Represent Royal Navy During 250th Anniversary of Carolina Day Battle

All eyes will be on the Spirit of South Carolina as the iconic tall ship steps back in time to portray the British Royal Navy vessel HMS Ranger during the 250th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Sullivan's Island.

On June 28, the 140-foot schooner will reenact the historic naval engagement by firing upon Fort Moultrie at the tip of Sullivan's Island as part of Carolina Day festivities marking the pivotal Revolutionary War battle.

Currently docked at The Cooper Hotel, 176 Concord St., Charleston, for the duration of the festival, the ship will serve as the centerpiece for immersive living history programming and dramatic harbor reenactments.

Public Dockside Interpretation Schedule

History enthusiasts and curious visitors are invited to The Cooper Hotel docks to tour the ship, interact with living history interpreters — including the Bully Boys of HMS Phoenix — and experience 18th-century maritime life.

Free public deck tours and dockside interpretation will be offered during the following times:

Saturday, June 27: 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

9 to 10:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28: 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Cannon Fire to Echo Across Charleston Harbor

On Saturday, the Spirit of South Carolina will sail across Charleston Harbor to Sullivan's Island for an 11:40 a.m. cannon salute to Fort Moultrie.

The weekend's events culminate Sunday morning with a joint commemoration ceremony hosted with the National Park Service.

The Spirit of South Carolina will cast off at 10:45 a.m. to take its position in Charleston Harbor. Following a military flyover, wreath presentation and the ringing of church bells, the ceremony's climax will occur at 11:40 a.m., when the ship fires the first ceremonial naval gunshot toward Fort Moultrie. The fort's cannons will immediately respond with a live artillery salute.

Spectator Information

The public is encouraged to watch the ship depart from The Cooper Hotel dock or secure viewing spots along Sullivan's Island and the Fort Moultrie waterfront to witness the exchange of cannon fire.

Please note that the Saturday and Sunday morning battle-maneuver cruises aboard the ship are by invitation only.

The commemorative events are made possible through the support of SC250 Charleston and SC250.