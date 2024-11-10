Ion Avenue Home Wins Top Honors in Sullivan’s Island Club’s Halloween House Decorating Contest

Thank you to all island residents for their efforts in decorating this Halloween season, and a special thanks to our Officer’s Row neighbors who hosted trick-or-treating!

Although we had some close competition in this year’s house decorating contest, our judging team selected a home on Ion Avenue as the winner. Their elaborate “spooky underwater” theme blew us away.

If you’d like to support and/or be part of our programming, join the Island Club! The Island Club is a nonprofit community organization for residents of Sullivan’s Island—past and present—and for all generations. Learn more at sullivansislandclub.org.