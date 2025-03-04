Island Chic: Effortlessly Stylish Trends for Spring 2025

Chasing trends is not my thing. I tend to play the long game when it comes to style—a slow evolution that, as I’ve gotten older, involves leaning into comfort (some may say a little too far on this one), honing in on the shapes and colors that flatter my body, and maybe just peppering in a few trendier items. (Currently, I’m playing with oversized bag charms and silver statement jewelry.)

One of the beautiful things about island life in the Lowcountry is that we get to live much of the year in my dream wardrobe: bathing suits, beach cover-ups and wide-brimmed hats. For the most part, we enjoy a wonderfully casual lifestyle, far from the constraints of citified “dress.” That said, we are also a shamelessly stylish set and will not be set to pasture when it comes to staying current and relevant in today's fashion world. The trick—and we do this so well—is casually incorporating a hint of what’s new and effortlessly blending it into our wardrobes as if it has been there all along. À la, “What, this old thing?”

For spring 2025, we have an easy one to work with: stripes! “Fisherman core” is big this season, and stripes are everywhere. From traditional nautical-inspired blues and whites to whimsical, Italian Riviera-esque wide stripes in vibrant colors, the buffet of stripes is endless. Many of us already have plenty of raw material to work with in our closets. The key is taking a maximalist approach and boldly mixing stripes in unexpected ways—for example, mixing directions (a horizontal-striped top with vertical-striped pants) or, instead of pairing a striped top with a solid bottom, mixing it up with a contrasting print in a similar shade (a large-scale floral or abstract print would make a fun combo).

At Goldbug, The Shop on Sullivan’s Island, we’re loving stripes overlaid with text, like this Me369 dress pictured, which features wide sunset-colored stripes with “Good Vibes Only” printed in large font across the bottom hem, or these versatile jute totes embroidered with “Sullivan’s Island” over a colorful striped background.

Other trends for spring include romanticism—think delicate sheer fabrics and lots of ruffles; artisanal touches—think hand-worked details such as braiding, beading, crochet and fringe; and boho—oversized pieces and lots of layering, especially dresses over pants. Katie Poole, owner of Bennie & Coco on Sullivan’s, is embracing the romantic and artisanal concepts with her spring offerings.

“The pieces I’m most drawn to are the ones that feel like they’re out of a different era. All of the crochet and embroidery are right up my alley,” she says.

Whether you choose to have some fun playing with trends this season or not, remember: The true key to style is embracing whatever makes you feel good and helps you show up in the world as your best, kindest and most confident self.