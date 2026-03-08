Island Club to Host Batik Workshop with Artist Arianne Comer

Expand Provided

Island Club members are invited to a special workshop with batik artist Arianne Comer on Saturday, April 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Island Club.

Comer is an art consultant, indigo and community arts advocate, lecturer, teacher and textile artist who has been an artist-in-residence in South Carolina since 1995.

Using Comer’s stamps depicting images from the Gullah tradition and indigo dye, participants will help create a large expanse of fabric. The piece will serve as the backdrop for the Island Club’s June 20 concert at Sunrise Church commemorating the Declaration of Independence. Afterward, the creations will be transformed into artwork for the club.

The workshop is free for members and is suitable for adults and children ages 10 and older. Participants may drop in anytime during the afternoon and stay as long as they like, but space is limited.