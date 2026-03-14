Island Easter Services Opportunities

The following Easter services will take place across the Islands on April 5:

Community Sunrise Service (a collaborative effort of multiple churches on the Islands)

6:45 a.m. — Breach Inlet Beach, Sullivan’s Island side

DeepWater Church — Front Beach near the pier, Isle of Palms

10 a.m. | Bring a chair | Free parking in municipal lot

First United Methodist Church — 12 21st Ave., Isle of Palms

9 and 10:30 a.m. services

Holy Cross Anglican Church — 2520 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

8 and 10:30 a.m. services (child care at 10:30 a.m.)

Isle of Palms Baptist Church — 14 24th Ave., Isle of Palms

11 a.m. service

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church — 300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

10 a.m. service

Sullivan’s Island Baptist Church — 1753 Central Ave., Sullivan’s Island

8:30 a.m. pancake breakfast, 10 a.m. service, 11 a.m. egg hunt

Sunrise Presbyterian Church — 3222 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island