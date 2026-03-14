Island Easter Services Opportunities

The following Easter services will take place across the Islands on April 5:
Community Sunrise Service (a collaborative effort of multiple churches on the Islands)
- 6:45 a.m. — Breach Inlet Beach, Sullivan’s Island side
DeepWater Church — Front Beach near the pier, Isle of Palms
- 10 a.m. | Bring a chair | Free parking in municipal lot
First United Methodist Church — 12 21st Ave., Isle of Palms
- 9 and 10:30 a.m. services
Holy Cross Anglican Church — 2520 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
- 8 and 10:30 a.m. services (child care at 10:30 a.m.)
Isle of Palms Baptist Church — 14 24th Ave., Isle of Palms
- 11 a.m. service
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church — 300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
- 10 a.m. service
Sullivan’s Island Baptist Church — 1753 Central Ave., Sullivan’s Island
- 8:30 a.m. pancake breakfast, 10 a.m. service, 11 a.m. egg hunt
Sunrise Presbyterian Church — 3222 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
- 10 a.m. Celebration of the Resurrection