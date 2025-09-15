Isle of Palms LENS Foundation Makes Historic $15,000 Donation to Sullivans Island Elementary School

The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation Isle of Palms presented a $15,000 donation to Sullivans Island Elementary School (SIES) on Monday, Sept. 15, marking the largest single grant the nonprofit has awarded to date.

The gift will support SIES fundraising initiatives, including plans for a new aquarium that will enhance student learning opportunities. The pre-K through fifth grade school has long been a valued partner of LENS, regularly hosting community events such as the Boating & Water Safety Program and the annual Bicycle Rodeo, both designed to promote safety and good citizenship among children.

“This donation is truly an investment in the future of our community,” said Ted Kinghorn, director of the LENS Foundation Isle of Palms. “Our mission has always been to support education and safety, and Sullivans Island Elementary embodies both. As a community representative on the School Improvement Committee for the past three years, I’ve seen firsthand the school’s dedication to preparing students not only academically but as responsible young citizens. Our board knew this was the right choice.”

SIES Principal Susan King expressed gratitude on behalf of the school community. “We are so appreciative of the LENS Foundation’s generosity,” she said. “This gift will directly benefit our students and enrich their educational experience. The support of local organizations like LENS helps us create opportunities for our children to thrive.”