It’s an honor to serve

Expand Provided

One afternoon, Mayor Mike Perkis knocked on our door and told me he had a job for me. Mike was a neighbor—and obviously desperate for candidates for our Planning Commission. By my (possibly faulty) memory, I served on Planning for more than eight years, including as chair during our 10-year revision of the Comprehensive Plan. One lesson I learned is that, no matter how impactful or trivial, acting for a community requires a long view and the patience to see goals through.

I’m running for Council again, and you’ll see candidates knocking on doors to collect the necessary signatures to be certified for the election ballot. Here’s my guilty secret about Council: yes, it’s a lot of meetings, calls and preparation—but it can also be a lot of fun. I’ve benefitted from the advice of many residents, marveled at the talented people who serve on our boards and commissions, and most of all, appreciated the professionalism of Council members.

So I’m asking for another four-year term, your vote, and the pleasure of working for you—alongside our town staff, mayor and fellow Council members.

And if I can channel the spirit of Mayor Perkis: “I’ve got a job for you!” We have vacancies on many of our boards and commissions. These are great opportunities to serve our island community and to better understand why a pool can’t go there, or a tree can’t be removed, or why you can’t have a taco stand in your yard. Just call Town Hall and ask how to sign up. No experience necessary—you’ll find members who started just like you, and you’ll get to share in the love of living on Sullivan’s Island.