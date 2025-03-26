James Beard-Winning Chef Jason Stanhope Joins Sullivan’s Fish Camp as Chef & Partner

Sullivan’s Fish Camp, the seafood-focused restaurant on Sullivan’s Island’s Middle Street, announced today that James Beard Award-winning chef Jason Stanhope will join the concept alongside current co-owner and partner, Jeremy Graves.

Stanhope moved to Charleston in 2008 and spent over a decade at the critically acclaimed FIG, where he was named Best Chef Southeast by the James Beard Foundation in 2015, and more recently served as Executive Chef of Lowland in downtown Charleston. Stanhope said he plans to gradually introduce menu changes as he transitions into his new role this spring.

"This opportunity feels like a homecoming to me,” he said. “I’m really excited to work with a small group of local people who I’ve known forever and to be able to focus my attention on cooking delicious food from the amazing farmers and fishermen we have access to here in the Lowcountry.”

Graves, along with Ben & Kate Towill of Basic Projects, opened Sullivan’s Fish Camp in 2022 after significant renovations to the space which had operated as Sullivan’s Seafood Restaurant, an island icon, since 1988.

“Reviving Sullivan’s was a labor of love for Kate and I and we are thrilled to see it passed to the very capable hands of Chef Stanhope,” said Ben Towill. “We feel honored to have played a part in the story of such a beloved beach institution and we’re looking forward to seeing what this next chapter holds for the new team.”

Sullivan’s Fish Camp will continue to operate as usual during this transition. For more information, visit www.sullivansseafoodandbar.com