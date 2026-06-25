July Offers Prime Fishing Along the Charleston Coast

Expand Jennifer Sallee from Summerville (Provided)

July can be one of the most productive months of the year for fishing. The combination of year-round targets such as redfish and trout with summer seasonal species like sharks, ladyfish and Spanish mackerel makes for an incredibly active fishery. Anglers can expect plenty of action on all tides.

Fishing for redfish has been fantastic. While the massive schools have broken up, you can still find pods of 10 to 20 fish patrolling the water. Setting up a scent trail and offering an easy meal is a reliable recipe for success. We typically fish cracked blue crab or live mullet on the bottom, using just enough weight to hold the bait in place. Rig them with 3/0 circle hooks and a heavy leader, and hold on.

As for trout, popping corks paired with live bait are the way to go. Lately, we've been relying on mud minnows because baitfish will steal live shrimp from your hook in seconds. Choose a popping cork that is easy to cast and highly visible. Oval corks carry more weight and cast farther, while orange is easier to see than green or yellow when there's chop on the water. Cast your rig into areas with good current, and you'll be on the trout in no time.

Spanish mackerel are also plentiful right now and are best targeted at first light. If you spot a school feeding on bait at the surface, toss a reflective casting jig and reel it quickly through the frenzy. Be sure to maneuver your boat gradually around the perimeter of the school, as motoring directly through it will spook the fish and send them deeper. If you know the mackerel are in the area but aren't feeding on the surface, try trolling Clark Spoons at varying depths and speeds until you find the sweet spot.

See you on the water!

Since 2009, Capt. Geoff Bennett has operated Charleston Charter Fishing, providing light-tackle fishing charters. Clients can choose from artificial lure, live bait and fly-fishing options, with each charter tailored to their preferences. USCG licensed and insured, Capt. Bennett is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for anglers of all skill levels and ages.

For more information, call Capt. Bennett at 843-324-3332, visit charlestoncharterfishing.com or email captain@charlestoncharterfishing.com.