Lane Closure Notification

This is an important message from Sullivan's Island Public Safety

"Dear Island Residents,

Please be aware of drainage improvement work taking place within the Station 28.5 and Station 31 neighborhoods south of Middle Street. This utility work may cause traffic delays due to lane closures over the coming months. On Monday and Tuesday (26th and 27th) emergency road closures were required in the area, which are now open.

Please do not hesitate to reach out should you have any questions. jhenderson@sullivansisland.sc. gov."