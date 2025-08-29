Laura Schroeder Announces Run for Sullivan’s Island Town Council

I’m Laura Schroeder, and I’m proud to announce my candidacy for Sullivan’s Island Town Council.

For the past five years, I have served on the Sullivan’s Island Planning Commission — listening, learning and working to understand both the big picture and the everyday concerns that shape life on our island. That experience has given me a clear sense of what matters, what doesn’t and how we can do better.

My background is in engineering, and I have spent my career in pharmaceutical manufacturing — leading strategy, operations and solving real-world problems in high-stakes environments. I bring that same steady, solutions-focused mindset to public service.

But my connection to this community isn’t professional — it’s deeply personal. Since moving to Sullivan’s Island, I have volunteered at the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, supported homeless veterans through Soldiers’ Angels, and co-led my church’s women’s club. My husband and I are the proud parents of two grown children, and we feel truly fortunate to call this island home.

The reason I am running is that I care — not just about the beauty of this place, but about the people who live here. I believe in thoughtful, transparent decision-making rooted in respect, inclusion and actual long-term resilience for residents of this barrier island.

I have heard from many neighbors who feel increasingly left out of the decision-making process — residents who believe their voices are not being heard and that leadership has grown out of touch. There is growing frustration over choices that seem out of step with the community’s priorities: spending thousands on a mural on a historic battery, constructing a $258,460 dock with no clear purpose, and installing “pocket parks” beside private homes. At the same time, families are upset with soaring water bills, persistent flooding on our streets and marshes, and a lack of real progress on resiliency. Many have come to me asking, “How did we get here?”

We need a more responsive, transparent and grounded council that actually implements matters of urgency — one that puts residents first and plans for long-term resilience. I believe it is time for a new perspective — one grounded in listening, collaboration and accountability. I will bring that to the Town Council.

This island is a rare and special place. It deserves leadership that respects its history, understands its challenges and is prepared to protect its future.

I will be making my way around the island to say hello to friends old and new in the coming months. I would love to hear from you — your ideas, your concerns and your hopes for the island. Please reach out any time at lauraschroederforsicouncil@gmail.com.

Let’s move forward together on Nov. 4 — with clarity, care and common sense.