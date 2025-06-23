LENS - Sullivan's Island Launches With Cross-Island Donation for First Responders

The Sullivan’s Island Town Council recently passed a resolution recognizing the formation of Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support—Sullivan’s Island (LENS-SI), a citizen-led initiative aimed at strengthening community bonds and supporting local law enforcement. The resolution celebrates a growing movement to bolster safety, collaboration and public trust—and it comes just in time for a meaningful act of cross-island support.

Last week, LENS Foundation Isle of Palms Director Ted Kinghorn and Arthur Rosen—a founding donor of LENS, member of the Sullivan’s Island Elementary School Improvement Committee, and representative of the company behind SEAL—formally donated 25 units of the emergency wound treatment to the Sullivan’s Island Police Department. Police Chief Glenn Meadows accepted the donation, which equips first responders with a compact, military-grade hemostatic spray designed to stop life-threatening bleeding in seconds.

“From my perspective, it’s about supporting our neighbors and promoting greater safety for first responders, citizens and guests,” said Kinghorn, who helped launch the LENS IOP chapter in 2022 and now supports its Sullivan’s Island counterpart.

Rosen, who was instrumental in facilitating the donation, explained the innovation behind SEAL. “SEAL was designed with public safety in mind, specifically for those critical moments when responders arrive on scene and need to act fast,” he said. “It’s a compact, one-handed hemostatic spray that deploys in under five seconds, giving officers and EMS the ability to stabilize gunshot wounds, stabbings, lacerations and other trauma quickly and confidently.”

Unlike more complex trauma kits, SEAL is intentionally simple to use—ideal for high-stress environments. Whether the victim is a citizen, a fellow responder or the officer themselves, SEAL provides an immediate and effective intervention. It’s tested to military durability standards, making it reliable in extreme temperatures, pressure and environmental conditions. The formula is also 100% biocompatible and safe, and cleanup is as easy as a saline rinse.

“We are proud to partner with LENS to bring our public safety professionals the next generation in bleed-stop capabilities,” Rosen added.

This donation represents a powerful example of LENS’s mission in action. The nonprofit organization, which began in downtown Charleston thanks to founder George Reeth, continues to expand its reach through additional chapters and their respective programs that enhance community safety, first responder wellness and local engagement.

Sullivan’s Island Mayor Patrick O’Neil and the Town Council expressed their formal support of LENS-SI in the June 2025 resolution, stating that they “value and encourage citizen-led efforts that promote collaboration, understanding and engagement with those who serve and protect our community.”

With SEAL now in the hands of the Sullivan’s Island Police Department—and a strong show of support from town leadership—the momentum behind LENS-SI signals a bright future for partnership-driven public safety across barrier island communities.