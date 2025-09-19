LENS Sullivan’s Island to host Pig + Oyster Roast

Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation Sullivan’s Island will host a Pig + Oyster Roast on Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Island Club.

Tickets include unlimited pork and oysters, sides, and beverages — both alcoholic and nonalcoholic. Children 12 and under receive free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Proceeds will benefit LENS Sullivan’s Island, which provides support, resources and opportunities for Sullivan’s Island Police Department officers, their families and the residents they serve.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit LENSsi.org.