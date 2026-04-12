LENS-Supplied EpiPen Used by Sullivan’s Island Police to Prevent Medical Emergency

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The Sullivan’s Island Police Department (SIPD) successfully responded to a medical emergency earlier today using a life-saving EpiPen provided by LENS (Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support).

According to Assistant Chief Monty Anders, a local man suffered a wasp sting and began experiencing a severe allergic reaction. SIPD officers provided the EpiPen so the patient could self-administer the medication. The rapid response proved effective, and the individual recovered without requiring transport to the hospital.

This marks the second time in the past year that SIPD officers have used LENS-supplied EpiPens to stabilize and assist a community member during a critical moment.

“This is exactly why we prioritize equipping our officers with tools like EpiPens,” said LENS Director Ali Berney. “Moments like this underscore how preparedness and community support can quite literally save lives.”

LENS, a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and the Sullivan’s Island community, provides resources and support to local officers, including emergency medical supplies such as EpiPens.

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department continues to demonstrate its commitment to public safety through proactive training, quick response and strong community partnerships.