Letter to the Editor: Commentary on Sullivan’s Island Finances

Leading up to the election on Sullivan’s Island, I feel compelled to add some context to various financial statistics being shared in support of the incumbents up for re-election. I’ll leave it to readers to make their own informed decisions on Election Day, but I want to set the facts straight on a few points — because praising Council for the following items is akin to praising the rooster for making the sun rise.

“Moody’s Aa1 Rating”

The Town of Sullivan’s Island has maintained an issuer rating of Aa1 from Moody’s since 2018. This rating was reaffirmed in February 2020 with the town’s most recent debt issuance under a prior council. There were no actions by current council members that increased or decreased this rating.

“$2 Million in Investment Income”

Sullivan’s Island issued $20 million in bonds in 2020, before any of the candidates up for re-election were elected to council.

Given low interest rates at the time (which are determined by the Federal Reserve Board and the market at large, not Sullivan’s Island Town Council), the interest rate on the debt issued was around 3%.

Interest rates have since increased, meaning excess cash from the debt issuance has been earning closer to 5–6%.

The town’s policy—established before my time on council and still in effect—is to invest excess cash in the South Carolina Local Government Investment Pool (LGIP). In fact, state law strictly limits where municipalities can invest excess funds, primarily U.S. Treasuries, certain municipal bonds, and the LGIP.

There is no financial wizardry behind the town’s interest income. We were simply fortunate to issue bonds under a prior council when rates were low and then earn higher returns on the resulting excess cash.

“Paid Down $4 Million in Debt”

The bonds referenced above have a 25-year amortization schedule, amounting to a little less than $1 million per year in scheduled principal payments.

The town has not made any payments on these bonds other than the required interest and principal (you can verify this in the audited financial statements).

This is the equivalent of lauding council for not missing a mortgage payment.

I hope the above context helps voters on Sullivan’s Island sift the wheat from the chaff as they weigh the issues ahead of the upcoming election—which, somewhat ironically, seems to focus on financial transparency.

Greg Hammond