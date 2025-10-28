Letter to the Editor: Experience and Knowledge Matter

I come from a long line of community servants. My dad was the mayor of a town in Florida, my son-in-law’s mother is currently the mayor of a town in North Carolina, and my husband served on the Sullivan’s Island Town Council for eight years and as mayor for one year before he died. I know good government!

I am so tired of hearing about transparency. It seems that if a candidate has nothing else to complain about, they bring up the old favorite—“transparency.” The current council has been completely transparent. You can attend meetings—they are open to everyone. You can express your concerns. You can write the council. You can meet with council members. Meetings are livestreamed and also recorded for convenient later viewing. Workshops and committee meetings are livestreamed as well. Plus, there are two years’ worth of recorded town hall meetings available on the town’s website. Let’s bury “transparency”—it’s a nonissue!

Let’s talk about the perceived issues on Sullivan’s Island:

There is not going to be a pool at Stith Park.

Work has already begun on mitigating flooding issues on the island.

By law, municipalities must have a balanced budget. This council has increased our emergency reserves by more than $2 million and paid down more than $4 million in long-term debt. Yes, we have $35 million in debt. However, since our debt has an interest rate of only 3.15%, it would be unwise to pay it off early. We need to pay it off as slowly as possible. Inflation erodes the value of the debt and inflates the value of the capital assets we purchased (new water and sewer treatment plant, new fire station, etc.). This is basic economics! We definitely don’t need a resident-led finance committee to tell the current council they are doing a great job.

What the opponents should be discussing is protecting the maritime forest. Funny that this issue is not even on their agenda. After all, just four years ago, protecting our maritime forest was the No. 1 issue of the campaign. The lawsuit has raised its ugly head again, and I see absolutely no mention of it by the challengers. Perhaps they are OK with eliminating the forest.

In closing, I see absolutely no benefit to electing new candidates for the council. I only see divisiveness and lack of experience—exactly what we don’t need on Sullivan’s Island.

Remember, experience and knowledge matter! Vote for the incumbents on Nov. 4.

Linda Perkis Sullivan’s Island