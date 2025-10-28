Letter to the Editor: Facts and Leadership Matter on Sullivan’s Island

As we enter another election cycle—and once again see the political temperature rising on Sullivan’s Island—familiar issues have returned to the forefront: the maritime forest, the town’s finances, and the spread of misinformation. As the debate intensifies, it’s worth grounding the conversation in facts and remembering how far this council has brought us.

Four years ago, three new candidates were elected to our Town Council on a platform of preserving the maritime forest. Constituents voted overwhelmingly to protect this unique landscape and to say no to extensive tree cutting. The recent storm damage on Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms reminds us how fortunate we are to have a living barrier that protects our island from erosion and flooding.

We’ve come a long way—Sullivan’s Island now enjoys meaningful, lasting protections for the maritime forest, the result of years of careful leadership and community consensus. Are the new candidates prepared to uphold and defend the protections this council put in place?

There has also been a lot of rhetoric about so-called “pocket parks.” Many of the roads on the backside of the island simply dead-end into the creek, meaning they are public access points that have always existed. The addition of benches at these publicly owned access points simply allows someone without a waterfront view to enjoy the same beauty we all cherish. As public land, it is meant to be shared, not protected for the convenience of a few. Additionally, it is worth noting that one of the new candidates voted for these same “pocket parks” while serving on the Planning Commission, and the concept is clearly outlined in the Comprehensive Plan that the commission approved. That inconsistency warrants clarification.

Sound financial management has been another hallmark of this council. Sullivan’s Island holds an Aa1 credit rating, has built reserves by more than $2 million, paid down nearly $4 million in debt, and earned almost $2 million in investment income over the past two years. That is prudent, professional management—not mismanagement.

Facts matter. Experience and integrity matter. Our current council matters. Sullivan’s Island needs their steady, informed leadership in the years ahead.

Rita Langley