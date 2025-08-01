Letter to the Editor: Former NPS Ranger Calls for Accurate Tagline on Sullivan’s Island Signs

Expand Provided

It has recently been brought to my attention that the Town of Sullivan's Island is in the planning stages of incorporating a tagline to be added to the two entrance signs to the island. Let me be clear and honest from the start: the proposed language is offensive and misguided, given the extensive historical knowledge of the African and African American experience on the island.

I have shared these concerns with the town mayor, and now I am sharing them with the entire Lowcountry.

I have been fortunate to work in the field of history and culture for more than 45 years, including many years as a National Park Service ranger at Fort Moultrie. When I first arrived on the island in June 1980, I already had a foundational understanding of its history—particularly the context of the Pest House, African importation figures, and the island’s role in shaping local, regional, state, national and international history.

Considering the full timeline of the island’s past, I firmly believe the proposed tagline, “Gateway to freedom since 1776,” is inappropriate and fails to show the respect this site deserves. For those who may not know, thousands of enslaved Africans passed through the Pest Houses of Sullivan’s Island during the 18th century. That is a historical fact, and we must not allow it to be altered, diminished or replaced with a false narrative.

Yes, Sullivan’s Island has sometimes been referred to as the “Ellis Island for African Americans,” but I do not subscribe to that terminology. I stand with the support of the International African American Museum in Charleston, the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., and the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia—all of which have accurately acknowledged this history.

I support the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding. Yes, Sullivan’s Island played a pivotal role in shaping that history. However, in its attempt to update the entrance signage, the town failed a critical test: seeking input from all segments of the community. That input would have provided crucial, sensitive and valuable feedback to guide the process toward a more inclusive and meaningful conclusion. Unfortunately, that outreach did not happen—and both the mayor and council members have acknowledged this oversight.

At this point, I suggest using the same thoughtful approach that led to the creation of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor. I encourage the mayor, Town Council and town staff to take a simple field trip to visit the African Importation Marker (1999), the Toni Morrison “Bench by the Road” (2008) and the African Passage Exhibit (2009)—all located at historic Fort Moultrie.

As we commemorate the American Revolution, we must not lose sight of the contributions of all people to that history.

I offer my support for a potential solution. Let us adopt a tagline that recognizes the island as the site of the first major battle of the American Revolution. Simply put, no other location in America can lay claim to this fact. This would align the town with South Carolina’s 250th anniversary initiative (SC250) and help educate the public about this significant event in our nation’s past.

Suggested tagline: "Home of Fort Sullivan, June 28, 1776"

I stand ready to support this initiative to a successful conclusion.

Michael Allen Retired National Park Service Community Partnership Specialist