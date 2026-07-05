Letter to the Editor: How Do Sullivan's Island Salaries Compare?

Life is increasingly expensive and, in some cases, almost unaffordable. We're all looking for ways to save money. It's been suggested that the Sullivan's Island town budget is excessive and should be vigorously pruned — or possibly completely revamped. Salaries for Sullivan's Island town employees have been proposed as one area of the budget that might need a haircut. Is this true?

In 2025, the Town of Seabrook Island completed a survey of salaries for 21 different staff positions and compared them with those of 21 other coastal municipalities from Florida to North Carolina. The analysis included salaries for the towns of Sullivan's Island and Kiawah Island, as well as the cities of Folly Beach and Isle of Palms.

There are eight staff positions for which data are available for Sullivan's Island, Isle of Palms and Folly Beach. They are shown in the graph. Sullivan's Island is shown in red. In only two of the eight positions does Sullivan's Island pay more than Isle of Palms or Folly Beach.

In a separate analysis of the data (not shown in the graph), there are eight staff positions for which data are available for Sullivan's Island and Kiawah Island, although they are not the same eight positions shown in the graph. In all eight positions, salaries at Sullivan's Island are lower than those paid at Kiawah Island.

This is reassuring information because salaries and benefits account for almost 50% of our entire town budget.

We can always find ways to reduce expenses, but it appears that, at least with regard to staff salaries, Sullivan's Island is swimming in the same waters as Isle of Palms, Folly Beach and Kiawah Island.

Ned Higgins

Sullivan's Island Town Council