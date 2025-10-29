Letter to the Editor: Kids Deserve Better

As a former member of Sullivan’s Island Town Council, I feel compelled to speak out about the continued inaction surrounding the long-promised renovation of Stith Park — a project that began with such optimism in 2021 when the previous council voted to move forward with a much-needed renovation. Nearly three years later, there has been no meaningful progress: no funds have been allocated, no construction timeline has been issued, and no visible commitment has been made to advance the master plan, aside from a last-minute effort to spread mulch and replace a dangerous structure right before the election.

The result of this neglect is clear to anyone who visits the park today. The current conditions are dangerously unsafe — playground equipment is deteriorating and pathways are crumbling. What was once a cherished community space has become a symbol of inattention and failed leadership. Sadly, our kids play there every day.

This lack of follow-through is unacceptable. The current council has had ample opportunity to prioritize the park project, yet it continues to languish on the sidelines. Our children deserve better than empty promises and delayed decisions.

What’s particularly troubling is that the council has shown no hesitation in turning to the Park Foundation to pay for a last-minute purchase, yet historically, this mayor has offered the organization no respect or partnership in return. As a former president of the Park Foundation — once composed of volunteers and donors who care deeply about our community — I can attest that we worked tirelessly to support this vision. Unfortunately, the Park Foundation can no longer be treated as a convenient funding source.

It’s time for accountability. The master plan was created with public input, professional guidance, and a clear vision for improving the quality of life in our town. The groundwork has been done — all that remains is the council’s will to act.

I hope we elect new council members and a mayor who will honor the commitments made in 2021, allocate the necessary funding, set a realistic timeline, and show residents that their trust was not misplaced. The park — and the community it serves — cannot afford to wait any longer.

We need a change of leadership.

Sincerely,

Kaye Smith

Former Town Council Member and Sullivan’s Island Park Foundation Chair