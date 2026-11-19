In the past 3+ decades life on Sullivan’s Island has improved. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, it’s worth taking a moment to recognize our good fortune. Much has improved on SI – better water and water treatment, state of the art elementary school, faster egress off the island, fabulous restaurants, and golf carts are allowed on roads that are well maintained.

The graph shows a time line for these enhancements. But there are many others – electrical outages occur less frequently and when they do occur, are shorter in duration. The town finances are in good order. The island is growing land. Storm water is being whisked off the island faster than ever. The boardwalks are safer and more accommodating. Moreover, everyone who owns property on the island is a millionaire. Sure, there are things to complain about, but those problems occur throughout Low Country: traffic, insurance, the cost of getting a plumber to come to your house, and the corrosive effects of maritime air on everything.

To put this optimism in different term, I can’t think of a better place to live.