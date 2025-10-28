Letter to the Editor: Maybe Not THAT Fence

I don’t enjoy being the squeaky wheel — but here we go again.

I am in slight disbelief that campaign signs for all three incumbent Town Council candidates now lean on and line the fence surrounding the African American cemetery on Sullivan’s Island. Public space or not, that location carries sacred meaning.

The irony is something to behold. These same council members spent several months defending a “Gateway to Liberty” sign that drew local outrage and national attention before finally reversing course under public pressure. To now use the cemetery fence as political real estate is not tone-deaf — it is disrespectful.

There are plenty of other public spaces for campaign signs that serve political agendas (like across the street at the entrance sign). And to make matters worse, the fence the signs are leaning against isn’t even maintained by the town. A private citizen generously donates the labor, materials and skill to keep it standing — a gesture of reverence, not politics.

In fairness to all, the mayor’s and the two challengers’ signs are not there. They appear to have exercised judgment the incumbents did not.

That fence marks the resting place of people whose humanity was denied in life. The least we can do is honor it in death and let this ground remain what it is: hallowed.

Kimberly Brown

Sullivan’s Island