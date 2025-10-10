Letter to the Editor: Preserving the SI Milieu

I love to throw around French words — it makes me feel so continental. Some have compared my French vocabulary to that of Miss Piggy’s, but that seems generous.

One of my favorite French words is milieu, which, when applied to Sullivan’s Island, can be loosely translated as “Mayberry by the Sea.” We all know Sullivan’s Island is a très special place. I mean, if for some reason I got run out of town, I don’t know where I’d go.

With the exception of developers on Isle of Palms, most of us want to preserve the character of the island. But despite this, time marches on — and traffic gets worse.

Many ideas come up. Fortunately, the current SI leadership has a great track record of sorting through the wheat and the chaff. One example is paid parking. Ostensibly, it seemed like a magnificent idée — charge other people to park on the island. What’s not to like? Except it won’t work and detracts from the simple charm of the island.

What about the gift from our neighbors to the north — the expansion of the maritime forest? Let’s not throw that back into the ocean. It protects us from massive storm surge. Clear-cutting: nixed!

Oh, and who had the great idea for time-sharing? Pepe Le Pew? The town is doing what it can to snuff that out.

Other ideas have come before the town — turning the former Sand Dunes Club into a private club, or building a pool at Stith Park. These ideas got some attention, but most residents were opposed, and the proposals died.

More recently, pocket parks have generated some interest. It seemed like a simple way to put a bench on a small parcel of town property. Turns out, the immediate neighbors were opposed to the idea. Done — fini!

Sometimes things happen and the town has to react to preserve the character of the island. Think: coyotes and people building enormous houses. Trapping has largely eliminated the first problem but had no significant effect on the latter. The leadership of the island instead put constraints on new construction.

But as the French say, c’est la vie, which in this case roughly translates to: “some things do gotta change.” I mean, the ocean is rising, the storms are worse, and Dominion continues to cut trees.

The town is taking serious action to investigate options for flooding, overhead power lines and the criminal contingent who won’t pay their tab at Dunleavy’s. The approach is to listen to ideas, investigate options, seek input from island residents and proceed — or not. And in most cases, it’s not. This is the way local government is supposed to work: cautiously move forward.

All this is to say: this is not the time to change the makeup of the leadership of the SI Town Council.

Miss Piggy would agree.

Au revoir.