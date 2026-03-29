Letter to the Editor: Rep. Joe Bustos Seeks Reelection

Dear Editor,

At this time, I am formally announcing that I am running for reelection to the South Carolina House of Representatives.

I was raised in Mount Pleasant, as was my wife, Kathy, to whom I have been married for 54 years. I graduated from General William Moultrie High School, and Kathy graduated from Bishop England High School. We both graduated in 1968. We have two children, a daughter, Kelly, and a son, Brian, as well as two grandchildren.

Since the age of 19, I have served my country, state and local community. I enlisted in the U.S. Army at 19 and, over 24 years, rose from private to lieutenant colonel of infantry. While in the Army, I earned a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri, and a master’s degree from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. I am also a resident graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Upon retiring in 1995, Kathy and I returned to our hometown of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We both opened small businesses upon returning. Kathy opened Bustos Travel and has been in the travel industry for 40 years. I opened Mount Pleasant Flight Training. As a commercial pilot and certificated flight instructor, I taught flying for 18 years.

In addition to operating a small business, I was elected to the Mount Pleasant Town Council, where I served as chairman of several committees. I served as a council member for 13 years. In 1999, I was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives, representing District 112. Since that time, I have gained a great deal of experience. I have served two terms as chairman of the Municipal Affairs Committee, as well as vice chairman and chairman of the Charleston Legislative Delegation. I have worked closely with the mayors of District 112 on many issues impacting their residents.

I believe I am uniquely qualified to represent such a historic area in Charleston County and South Carolina. In a state government that relies heavily on seniority, a new representative would be starting at the bottom.

Since serving in the State House, I have introduced a bill eliminating duplicate school boards, saving Charleston County taxpayers approximately $500,000 every year going forward. I have defended home rule, allowing counties and municipal governments to represent their constituents, and supported tax and judicial reform. In recent months, I have taken on industries that pollute our farmlands and rivers. Most recently, I have been tasked with holding hearings on the Silfab chemical spill. I am also working with the Department of Environmental Services on several issues impacting District 112.

I ask for your vote so that I may continue the work I have started in the State House for District 112. I can be reached at joe4house.com or jmbustos@comcast.net, or by phone at 843-822-6363. My address is 649 King St., Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.

- Rep. Joe Bustos