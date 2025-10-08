Letter to the Editor: Sullivan’s Island Needs Responsible Government

I am writing as a citizen for responsible government on Sullivan’s Island. This isn’t partisan or political—it’s about fiscal responsibility, transparency in decision-making and smart planning for future generations. I am confident that many of our neighbors feel the same.

There are many documents listed on the town website. The more I read and researched, the more concerned I became. Here are some of the facts:

Town spending has increased from $4.6 million ten years ago to $11.4 million today. Administrative costs alone have risen from $1.7 million to $4.8 million. For Sullivan’s Island residents, that means household spending has grown from $5,753 in 2015 to $14,271 in 2025. Voters should question whether they are receiving services commensurate with a 248% increase in town spending—especially when inflation during that same period was 31.4%.

For more than ten years, Mayor O’Neill’s budgets have been rubber-stamped by Town Council—all unanimously passed.

The town has $38 million in debt—an enormous load for a town our size. Can Town Council members consistently describe what the long-term capital plan is for Sullivan’s Island and what the debt pay-down plan is, other than raising millage?

Citizens are kept in the dark, and public input is limited to two minutes before any business is discussed at Town Council meetings. Citizen input comes late in the decision process, and many projects appear to be driven more by grant awards than by smart urban planning.

Once issues surface and debate ensues, it’s remarkable how quickly Town Council jumps into action. This is the cart before the horse—why should citizens always play defense on issues like the Battery Thompson parking lot, pocket parks, murals and tone-deaf slogans? Why do lawsuit settlements remain hidden from the public? How do cost overruns get buried in the noise? Why hasn’t Town Council acted more quickly on toxic bacteria pond remediation?

Even after months of bad press about not paying the town water bill, why are Sullivan’s Island water and sewer rates higher than all other municipalities in Charleston County, including Isle of Palms?

I believe in responsible government, and core services should “make the trains run on time.” Debate should take place at Town Council meetings, and discourse should lead to good decisions.

Let’s stop allowing town officials to tell us what we want and instead tell the town what its citizens want. Is it really asking too much for responsible government, long-term urban and fiscal planning, and a focus on core services that make the trains run on time again?

The incumbents—some serving since 2001—deserve our thanks for their service, but they have failed to meet the moment. The time has come to elect council members with fresh ideas and the courage to question and debate. If you are as concerned as I am, support new candidates with your vote on Nov. 4. The future of responsible government on Sullivan’s Island depends on you. Every vote matters.

I am optimistic that better days are ahead for Sullivan’s Island.

Peter Alexander

Proud Resident of Sullivan’s Island