Letter to the Editor: SC250 Signage is Misleading, Unintentionally Divisive and Disrespectful

I am writing to Lucky Dog News because you remain “a community uniter,” and that’s what we need these days. I am a former Duke University history professor now living in Colorado, but this summer I returned to Charleston and Clemson to discuss my book, Black Majority, about enslavement in early South Carolina. (I am proud that the American Historical Association and Virginia’s William and Mary Quarterly recently honored my 1974 study for reshaping the way we tell Lowcountry colonial history, and a new 50th-anniversary edition has just been published.)

During my visit, I learned that Sullivan’s Island plans to commemorate SC250 by proclaiming the community a “Gateway to Liberty Since 1776.” To me, such signage seems highly misleading, unintentionally divisive and deeply disrespectful. I agree with Kimberly Brown’s letter (July 17), urging that a better phrase—such as “History Lives Here”—could “still honor those who fought for liberty while also acknowledging those who were denied it.”

Nearly 20 years ago, the Toni Morrison Society launched its Bench by the Road Project on the revered writer’s 75th birthday. The goal was to place “benches and plaques at sites commemorating significant moments, individuals, and locations within the history of the African Diaspora.” It is significant that the very first bench was placed on Sullivan’s Island. It sits in a quiet spot that offers a glimpse of Charleston Harbor, where tens of thousands of shackled Africans gained their first look at North America.

South Carolina deserves a place of honor as we mark the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. Nowhere was the desire for liberty more fervent and widespread—but nowhere was the issue more divisive. The vexing question was: Who deserved new liberties, and what form should they take? This complex story is captured well by University of South Carolina professor Woody Holton in his recent history of the era, aptly titled Liberty Is Sweet.

The memory bench behind Fort Moultrie was placed for visitors from all over the world—and they have come. But it is also there for residents of Sullivan’s Island, new and old. I hope they will use it to consider the full history of Charleston Harbor 250 years ago. As I wrote in Black Majority: “Here was a thin neck in the hourglass of the Afro-American past, a place where individual grains from all along the West African coast had been funneled together, only to be fanned out across the American landscape with the passage of time.”

Peter H. Wood

Longmont, Colo.