Letter to the Editor: Incumbents Have Earned Another Term on Sullivan’s Island

I write in support of the mayor and the three incumbents running for re-election to the Sullivan’s Island Town Council. These four men have proven themselves to be true public servants, and they have earned our support for re-election. They have admirably exemplified the highest levels of sacrificial service to our town over the last four years and, hopefully, will continue to serve going forward.

These four have been tireless in responding to the needs and concerns of citizens, whether in issues pertaining to the maritime forest, neighborhood flooding and stormwater management, or in personal moments such as the loss of a loved one. Each has individually shown up time and again. They have listened, been willing to learn about problems, and have taken action.

As just one small example of how each puts the needs of the island and their neighbors ahead of themselves, each personally arrived on our street with boots and shovels to help at a time when one of their own homes was flooded, their car destroyed, and the others faced similar challenges. Yet they came to serve.

Notably, the members of this current council have persevered in rationally and methodically dealing with decades-old problems — issues that have stymied many previous councils because of how challenging they were. These four have worked collaboratively with everyone to solve them. Repeatedly, they have done this by methodically documenting all aspects of a problem, then creating and beginning to implement plans to address and improve things. They have done this across the island, dealing with multiple issues. They have also creatively sought alternative funding and grant money for such projects. Many of these issues have lacked funding in the past and therefore were unsolvable with a small-town budget. These four can constantly be seen out in the community triaging and prioritizing problems to address and solve them, and they always do so in an open, respectful, and compassionate manner.

In short, this is one of the finest councils Sullivan’s Island has had. These four are making great progress in moving the town forward on many fronts and rationally solving years-old, thorny problems. They are true public servants, gentlemen of fine and honorable character, and they are tirelessly devoted to this community. We are lucky to have them, and Sullivan’s Island will benefit greatly from allowing them to continue serving. I hope you will join me in voting for the four incumbent men for Sullivan’s Island Town Council on Nov. 4.

Penelope (Penn) Hagood