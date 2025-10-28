Letter to the Editor: Sullivan’s Island Incumbents Have Delivered

I am not a political person. In fact, I have never written a letter to the editor before, so bear with me if this is a bit of a slog to read. I am writing in support of rehiring the Sullivan’s Island incumbents for another four-year term.

I have not paid close attention to all the campaign literature, but I have noted some allegations that left me scratching my head. First, I’ve seen criticism of the $35 million in bonds that the town used for capital improvements on the island. Does anyone think having a state-of-the-art, flood-proof sewer system on a barrier island is a bad investment? I recently read an article in The Wall Street Journal about the hundreds of communities in the U.S. located in floodplains that aren’t so lucky. By the way, those bonds have an average interest rate of 3%, and the cost of those improvements has skyrocketed since they were implemented.

Rhetorically, I’d like to ask how many homeowners on the island complain about their 2.5% mortgages that they used to buy their homes, which have doubled in market value in recent years? I’m quite sure most would say it was the best investment they’ve ever made. To me, the council’s financing and timely investment in the town’s infrastructure look equally as prescient.

The other salient criticism that has been leveled, as I understand it, is a lack of transparency. I would like to relate a story from 10 years ago when we first moved to the island. I knew no one here. I had a problem with my water bill and cold-called Mayor O’Neil. He not only returned my call but gave me his time on multiple occasions to try to assist me with my problem. He didn’t know me from Adam but helped me as he would an old friend. I know that each of the three incumbent council members would do the same thing because I know for a fact that each has done so on multiple occasions over the last four years. Any assertion that they have not been solicitous of input from island residents about any issue confronting the island over the last four years, in my view, is demonstrably false.

Finally, to me, the most important reason the incumbents will get my vote in November is that, to my knowledge, they have done everything they promised to do when they ran four years ago. During my work career, I found that when interviewing candidates for a job, the hardest thing to discern and predict is the quality of judgment the candidate would exercise once hired. An overworked but accurate analogy is that a political campaign is an extended public job interview. After four years, we have an extensive window into the judgment, competence, and dedication of the incumbents.

I do not know either of the challengers, but I’m sure they are sincere and conscientious, and they might even do as good a job as the incumbents have done. But do we really want to take that chance?

Paul Stephenson

2614 Bayonne St.