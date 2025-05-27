Letter to the Editor: Stella Maris Replacement of Parish Hall

Peace and greetings to all from Stella Maris Church! 

Please allow me to introduce myself. I am (Rev.) Lawrence B. McInerny,  Pastor of Stella Maris Church. Baptized in Stella Maris in 1951 (like my father  in 1910), I have had the privilege of serving as Pastor for 34 years. People  sometimes tell me, "I bet you've seen many changes on the Island in your  life.' I usually answer: 'You should have talked to my father!' From the stories  of my family and from my own experience, I can recite numerous stages in the  history of Moultrieville and the Island. Change is not always good, but it is  inevitable and often brings improvement as in our plans for Stella Maris.  Sullivan’s Island is a town inclusive of various historical elements, home  styles, demographics and functional buildings. Only three miles long, the  community covers areas with distinct legacies: Moultrieville, the military post  (Fort Moultrie), Atlanticville, and Marshall Reservation. The Island is not a  recently defined subdivision with cookie cutter styled homes. I am writing to  everyone I can to open communication about our need to replace our parish  hall, bring order to our property, improve drainage, and help to alleviate the  parking problems in our neighborhood. Unfortunately, there is A GREAT DEAL  of disinformation being spread about our intentions and plans. To get the facts  to all concerned parties, all Island residents, especially non-parishioners, are  invited to an Open House, Wednesday, May 28, at 6:00 P.M. in our present  hall (1204 Middle Street). If unable to attend, my hope is that anyone with  questions or concerns will feel free to make contact with me by telephoning  our parish office (843-883-3108, M-F, 9:00 A.M.-Noon). 

First, I would like to address general misinformation. Initially, rumors focused  on the proposed off-street parking. I do not know the sources of each rumor,  but have heard of the following false assertions/misunderstandings: 

“Stella Maris wants to build a Wal-Mart type parking lot (black asphalt and  street light poles).” FALSE! We plan to remove the existing non-pervious  asphalt pavement. Parking is required by the town, but our new sustainable  parking area would be located to the rear of the property (allowing for a  significant greenspace along Osceola Avenue) and the plan for this is supported  by each of the adjacent neighbors . The new parking area will, in fact, improve  the current site drainage and consist of attractive pervious pavers and  materials (not slag/gravel). There will be no street light poles!

“ The Town will force Stella Maris to allow parking for beachgoers.” FALSE! The  Town has no such authority and we have no such intention. We have stated  from the beginning we want the on-site parking GATED, to be opened for those  attending church (Saturday evenings and Sundays). 

After attacking the on-site parking, the rumors have turned to the  construction of our new hall: 

“Stella Maris’ new hall could be the largest building on Sullivan’s Island.”  FALSE! It certainly would not and could not be the largest building on the  Island. We plan to demolish the present hall (a 1980’s Butler Building in very  poor repair) and replace it with a thoughtfully designed structure compatible  with and respectful of its surroundings. 

“Stella Maris is planning a big Hall to grow their numbers.” FALSE! Our  church has limited seating and I steadfastly resist any proposal to add square  footage to the church or even (as someone suggested) demolish it and build  larger. There is an online video of someone's idea of the twenty-five most beautiful churches in South Carolina, which includes Stella Maris. We intend  to keep it that way. We don't advertise for new members and don't even have a  sign outside the church! 

 Second, I would like to address an email with a letter being circulated among  some neighbors. Having addressed the letter with the author(s) both privately  and publicly (at the recent BZA hearing), I am very surprised to see its  progenitors asking others to circulate it without correction. If the details of the  letter were true, I would have signed it myself! Please allow me to address  specifics: 

“.... the increased water runoff ... will inevitably result from raising the land  elevation.” FALSE! As all Island Residents know, Town ordinances will not  allow property owners to increase lot levels to a degree that will drain onto  neighboring lots. An extremely qualified and local civil engineer is part of the  design team, charged with and fully capable of, producing a sensitive plan that  is fully compliant with applicable laws and regulations. 

The letter asked the BZA to “protect the neighborhood from the adverse  consequences of proposed construction” Nearly every address in the  neighborhood has added significant square footage to houses in recent years.  One neighbor expressed delight that we will preserve the scale of the house at  1118 Osceola and not try to add another independent structure or additions (which would be possible were we to sell the property.) The BZA letter also  sought protection from “increased traffic (there is no evidence that traffic will  increase; we are simply working to accommodate our present numbers), “and 

consequent eyesore” (further into the letter reference is made to “a space filled  with cars trucks, and vans ..... a magnet for off-island beachgoers”). Of course,  Stella Maris does not want this either. From the very beginning, we have  asserted OUR NEW OFF-STREET PARKING IS TO BE GATED AND NOT  AVAILABLE WHEN NOT NEEDED FOR CHURCH ATTENDEES. It is NOT , as  the letter states “no different from having an adjacent ..... commercial parking  lot.” It should be remembered that our on-site parking like the space in the  proposed hall is for use on Sundays for a period of a few hours unlike  commercial parking lots for businesses that operate five to seven days a week,  all day and into the evening. 

 Also, the letter goes on to assert incorrectly “It is highly doubtful that the  church will be able to restrict access .... witness the boat landing down Osceola -- - its gate is supposed to be locked but is wide open 90% of the time.”  FACT: there are 500+ members having keys to the boat landing. Gates to the Stella Maris on-site parking area will be secured and parish staff alone, (not  the general public) will manage them, opening and closing for church related  functions. 

As our conceptual site plan drawings indicate (subject to SCDOT regulations  and approvals) there is one access for the rear off-street parking area on  Osceola Avenue and two on Station 12 as well. The complainants wanted the  existing Osceola drive access eliminated, and having both access and egress  from/onto Station 12 with no consideration for the residents of Station 12 or  safety given the narrowness of the road with cars parked on both sides and  children and adults moving between the hall and the church proper. Presently,  we have two existing access points from Station 12. In our planning, we expect  there will be either access or egress only at Station 12 for safety. As repeated  several times, we are quite willing to work towards managing and limiting  traffic that might go down Osceola, but we ultimately must abide by  directive the South Carolina Department of Transportation. I am sure that  neighborhood traffic will be among the factors SCDOT will consider (as will we) but over and above all: public safety must be the primary consideration. 

Third, The BZA formally recognized the reality that Stella Maris owns the  three lots along Osceola between Seabreeze Lane and Station 12 and granted  the Special Exception for a Religious Institution for our campus.  Unfortunately, it was erroneously suggested at the BZA meeting that our  proposed Hall “could be the largest structure , greatest square footage on the  Island.” FALSE ! Very unfortunately, that assertion is being repeated but it is  absolutely untrue! There are many structures on the island that are not as well  sited and are much larger. This will be clearly demonstrated at the upcoming  BZA meeting.

As a final and personal note regarding the various negative comments  about our aspirations, and to anyone who wishes to assert that our campus is  not compatible with the historical character of the neighborhood, I ask a  careful consideration of our origins. Our first parish church was a wood frame  building which opened in 1845. Some of our charter member families are still  active in the parish. We moved to our present site after the War Between the  States. Two years of Union shelling had devastated the Island, Fort Moultrie  and other Confederate batteries. One account of post war conditions on the  Island described it as deserted by civilians 'except for a few Irish Romanists'.  That's us! A new priest, Fr. Bermingham came to the area in the 1860's, saw  brick rubble and envisioned a church. In the late 1860's he wrote a positive  and uplifting letter published in the Charleston paper about the future of  Sullivan's Island, its attractive beaches and potential recovery. In 1868, he  purchased the present church lot for $100! As the building of Stella Maris progressed and hope returned, on August 24, 1871 the Town Council of  Moultrieville resolved; ... as an expression of the high regard for the  indefatigable zeal of the Very Reverend Dr. Bermingham, V.G., in the  advancement of the temporal as well as the spiritual welfare of the Island, that  the square adjoining the Church 'Stella Maris,' be called and be hereafter known  and designated "Bermingham Square.'" (Our campus today encompasses the  church lot and Bermingham Square.) In his published expression of gratitude  for the honor, Father Bermingham noted that none of the members of the Town  Council were members of the Roman Catholic Church. He wrote they are  professional gentlemen and stand in the front rank of our most respectable  citizens of Charleston and the Island. I encourage all such citizens with  questions or concerns to bring them directly to Mr. Fava or to me and attend  our open house May 28 at 6:00 P.M. You might enjoy an onsite visit and I  would be happy to show you around. In historical Island fashion, our church’s  interior is rich with recycled and repurposed details. I would enjoy giving you a  tour. 

