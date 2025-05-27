Letter to the Editor: Stella Maris Replacement of Parish Hall

Peace and greetings to all from Stella Maris Church!

Please allow me to introduce myself. I am (Rev.) Lawrence B. McInerny, Pastor of Stella Maris Church. Baptized in Stella Maris in 1951 (like my father in 1910), I have had the privilege of serving as Pastor for 34 years. People sometimes tell me, "I bet you've seen many changes on the Island in your life.' I usually answer: 'You should have talked to my father!' From the stories of my family and from my own experience, I can recite numerous stages in the history of Moultrieville and the Island. Change is not always good, but it is inevitable and often brings improvement as in our plans for Stella Maris. Sullivan’s Island is a town inclusive of various historical elements, home styles, demographics and functional buildings. Only three miles long, the community covers areas with distinct legacies: Moultrieville, the military post (Fort Moultrie), Atlanticville, and Marshall Reservation. The Island is not a recently defined subdivision with cookie cutter styled homes. I am writing to everyone I can to open communication about our need to replace our parish hall, bring order to our property, improve drainage, and help to alleviate the parking problems in our neighborhood. Unfortunately, there is A GREAT DEAL of disinformation being spread about our intentions and plans. To get the facts to all concerned parties, all Island residents, especially non-parishioners, are invited to an Open House, Wednesday, May 28, at 6:00 P.M. in our present hall (1204 Middle Street). If unable to attend, my hope is that anyone with questions or concerns will feel free to make contact with me by telephoning our parish office (843-883-3108, M-F, 9:00 A.M.-Noon).

First, I would like to address general misinformation. Initially, rumors focused on the proposed off-street parking. I do not know the sources of each rumor, but have heard of the following false assertions/misunderstandings:

“Stella Maris wants to build a Wal-Mart type parking lot (black asphalt and street light poles).” FALSE! We plan to remove the existing non-pervious asphalt pavement. Parking is required by the town, but our new sustainable parking area would be located to the rear of the property (allowing for a significant greenspace along Osceola Avenue) and the plan for this is supported by each of the adjacent neighbors . The new parking area will, in fact, improve the current site drainage and consist of attractive pervious pavers and materials (not slag/gravel). There will be no street light poles!

“ The Town will force Stella Maris to allow parking for beachgoers.” FALSE! The Town has no such authority and we have no such intention. We have stated from the beginning we want the on-site parking GATED, to be opened for those attending church (Saturday evenings and Sundays).

After attacking the on-site parking, the rumors have turned to the construction of our new hall:

“Stella Maris’ new hall could be the largest building on Sullivan’s Island.” FALSE! It certainly would not and could not be the largest building on the Island. We plan to demolish the present hall (a 1980’s Butler Building in very poor repair) and replace it with a thoughtfully designed structure compatible with and respectful of its surroundings.

“Stella Maris is planning a big Hall to grow their numbers.” FALSE! Our church has limited seating and I steadfastly resist any proposal to add square footage to the church or even (as someone suggested) demolish it and build larger. There is an online video of someone's idea of the twenty-five most beautiful churches in South Carolina, which includes Stella Maris. We intend to keep it that way. We don't advertise for new members and don't even have a sign outside the church!

Second, I would like to address an email with a letter being circulated among some neighbors. Having addressed the letter with the author(s) both privately and publicly (at the recent BZA hearing), I am very surprised to see its progenitors asking others to circulate it without correction. If the details of the letter were true, I would have signed it myself! Please allow me to address specifics:

“.... the increased water runoff ... will inevitably result from raising the land elevation.” FALSE! As all Island Residents know, Town ordinances will not allow property owners to increase lot levels to a degree that will drain onto neighboring lots. An extremely qualified and local civil engineer is part of the design team, charged with and fully capable of, producing a sensitive plan that is fully compliant with applicable laws and regulations.

The letter asked the BZA to “protect the neighborhood from the adverse consequences of proposed construction” Nearly every address in the neighborhood has added significant square footage to houses in recent years. One neighbor expressed delight that we will preserve the scale of the house at 1118 Osceola and not try to add another independent structure or additions (which would be possible were we to sell the property.) The BZA letter also sought protection from “increased traffic (there is no evidence that traffic will increase; we are simply working to accommodate our present numbers), “and

consequent eyesore” (further into the letter reference is made to “a space filled with cars trucks, and vans ..... a magnet for off-island beachgoers”). Of course, Stella Maris does not want this either. From the very beginning, we have asserted OUR NEW OFF-STREET PARKING IS TO BE GATED AND NOT AVAILABLE WHEN NOT NEEDED FOR CHURCH ATTENDEES. It is NOT , as the letter states “no different from having an adjacent ..... commercial parking lot.” It should be remembered that our on-site parking like the space in the proposed hall is for use on Sundays for a period of a few hours unlike commercial parking lots for businesses that operate five to seven days a week, all day and into the evening.

Also, the letter goes on to assert incorrectly “It is highly doubtful that the church will be able to restrict access .... witness the boat landing down Osceola -- - its gate is supposed to be locked but is wide open 90% of the time.” FACT: there are 500+ members having keys to the boat landing. Gates to the Stella Maris on-site parking area will be secured and parish staff alone, (not the general public) will manage them, opening and closing for church related functions.

As our conceptual site plan drawings indicate (subject to SCDOT regulations and approvals) there is one access for the rear off-street parking area on Osceola Avenue and two on Station 12 as well. The complainants wanted the existing Osceola drive access eliminated, and having both access and egress from/onto Station 12 with no consideration for the residents of Station 12 or safety given the narrowness of the road with cars parked on both sides and children and adults moving between the hall and the church proper. Presently, we have two existing access points from Station 12. In our planning, we expect there will be either access or egress only at Station 12 for safety. As repeated several times, we are quite willing to work towards managing and limiting traffic that might go down Osceola, but we ultimately must abide by directive the South Carolina Department of Transportation. I am sure that neighborhood traffic will be among the factors SCDOT will consider (as will we) but over and above all: public safety must be the primary consideration.

Third, The BZA formally recognized the reality that Stella Maris owns the three lots along Osceola between Seabreeze Lane and Station 12 and granted the Special Exception for a Religious Institution for our campus. Unfortunately, it was erroneously suggested at the BZA meeting that our proposed Hall “could be the largest structure , greatest square footage on the Island.” FALSE ! Very unfortunately, that assertion is being repeated but it is absolutely untrue! There are many structures on the island that are not as well sited and are much larger. This will be clearly demonstrated at the upcoming BZA meeting.

As a final and personal note regarding the various negative comments about our aspirations, and to anyone who wishes to assert that our campus is not compatible with the historical character of the neighborhood, I ask a careful consideration of our origins. Our first parish church was a wood frame building which opened in 1845. Some of our charter member families are still active in the parish. We moved to our present site after the War Between the States. Two years of Union shelling had devastated the Island, Fort Moultrie and other Confederate batteries. One account of post war conditions on the Island described it as deserted by civilians 'except for a few Irish Romanists'. That's us! A new priest, Fr. Bermingham came to the area in the 1860's, saw brick rubble and envisioned a church. In the late 1860's he wrote a positive and uplifting letter published in the Charleston paper about the future of Sullivan's Island, its attractive beaches and potential recovery. In 1868, he purchased the present church lot for $100! As the building of Stella Maris progressed and hope returned, on August 24, 1871 the Town Council of Moultrieville resolved; ... as an expression of the high regard for the indefatigable zeal of the Very Reverend Dr. Bermingham, V.G., in the advancement of the temporal as well as the spiritual welfare of the Island, that the square adjoining the Church 'Stella Maris,' be called and be hereafter known and designated "Bermingham Square.'" (Our campus today encompasses the church lot and Bermingham Square.) In his published expression of gratitude for the honor, Father Bermingham noted that none of the members of the Town Council were members of the Roman Catholic Church. He wrote they are professional gentlemen and stand in the front rank of our most respectable citizens of Charleston and the Island. I encourage all such citizens with questions or concerns to bring them directly to Mr. Fava or to me and attend our open house May 28 at 6:00 P.M. You might enjoy an onsite visit and I would be happy to show you around. In historical Island fashion, our church’s interior is rich with recycled and repurposed details. I would enjoy giving you a tour.

Respectfully,

(Rev. Msgr.) Lawrence B. McInerny

Pastor