Letter to the Editor: A Submarine Candidate for Mayor

In an election where a top issue is transparency, it is very surprising to see a new candidate for mayor surfacing at the last minute as a write-in candidate. This timing ensures he could sidestep the two-month process of openly declaring his positions in the Moultrie News, the Island Eye News, and in face-to-face conversations with Sullivan’s Island residents. He has also avoided answering the difficult questions posed by the Island Eye News, which all other candidates addressed. We know where they stand.

The only thing we know about this late-blooming opponent is that he thinks there should be opposition. My opinion is that the current mayor is unopposed simply because no one can do that difficult job as well.

I served on the island Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) with this new mayoral candidate, and after he resigned, I heard him represent individuals seeking variances before the BZA. It did not surprise me that he was part of the legal team that lobbied the town to remove the protective zoning from the Sand Dunes Club so that it could be developed into a for-profit club offering its members a restaurant, fitness center, and cultural events—so they could interact with their neighbors, or at least those who could afford the $60,000 joining fee plus $6,000 in annual dues.

The neighbors offered strong opposition, and Town Council turned this down. Today, you can interact with your neighbors at the homegrown, nonprofit Island Club down by the Fish Fry Shack for $250 per year—and the mayor and Town Council have been very supportive.

Of course, it is legal for any resident to run as a last-minute write-in candidate, but voters can ask: How ethical is this? How transparent?

Susan Middaugh

2420 Raven Drive, Sullivan’s Island