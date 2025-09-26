Letter to the Editor: Sullivan’s Island Making Progress on Flood Mitigation

Expand Town Councilman Novak

One of the joys of serving on the Sullivan’s Island Town Council is seeing progress on projects that will significantly improve life on the island. As fortunate residents of this uniquely beautiful barrier island, we enjoy historic small-town charm, a relaxed lifestyle, and easy access to pristine beaches, excellent restaurants, and a vibrant small business community. We also must contend with flooding after significant rain events, a consequence of living just above sea level.

Flooding has become an increasing problem, in part, because of the island’s antiquated stormwater infrastructure. Installed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation more than 40 years ago, the system is severely undersized, in poor condition, and has required urgent attention for many years. Addressing its faults is complicated by the fact that the town does not own the infrastructure and cannot work on it without approval and supervision from SCDOT. As a result, the town has relied on state and county authorities to maintain and repair the system.

Frustrated by the lack of maintenance, the town in early 2023 began an initiative to address flooding by developing a comprehensive plan to survey the existing infrastructure, identify its problems, and formulate an engineering plan for repairs. The town has aggressively pursued and secured significant outside funding for the project through the American Rescue Plan Act, the South Carolina Infrastructure and Investment Program, and other programs. With an initial $10 million secured, the town bid out the comprehensive project and got work underway. The town’s engineers presented their final recommendations on March 18, 2025.

The town broke ground on Sept. 26, 2025, for a project to improve infrastructure serving the streets around Stations 28½ and 31. Efforts continue to secure funding for the remaining projects. The complete plan and estimated costs are available on the town’s website.

The town is also proactively implementing smaller-scale projects, with state and county approval, to provide immediate relief in areas particularly susceptible to flooding. This includes deploying a new mobile stormwater pump to discharge nuisance water and cleaning obstructed pipes, drop inlets, and ditches to improve flow. Residents have already seen significant drainage improvements around Raven Drive and Bayonne and Atlantic avenues.

These fixes have been a long time coming, but we are now poised for significant progress. I look forward to seeing it through — together.