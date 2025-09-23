Letter to the Editor: Sullivan’s Island Residents Deserve More Transparency

To the editor:

Transparency means more than just advertising public meetings and posting minutes. Transparency is about fostering trust, accountability and meaningful engagement with residents.

To cite a recent personal experience on Sullivan’s Island: On Aug. 19, I sent an email to the town clerk asking for information regarding the Sea Level Rise Adaptation and Resilience Plan — how much the contract with the consultants was, how many consulting firms were paid for their involvement in the plan and whether grant funding was used to fund the project.

So how did the town respond?

I received an email stating that I would need to submit a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in order to get the information.

Recall that Town Council voted in April 2024 to award the contract for the Resilience Plan to the consultants.

So why is it that, well over a year later, the town requires a resident to submit a FOIA request to find out how much the consultants were paid and the source of funding?

Sounds like there are good reasons the call for more transparency from Town Council is a recurring theme this campaign season.

Barbara Spell

Atlantic Avenue