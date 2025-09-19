Letter to the Editor: Sullivan’s Island Town Council Is Committed to Transparency

Friends and Neighbors of Sullivan’s Island,

As campaign season begins, I want to address one of the recurring themes I’ve heard: the call for more transparency. I want to address that directly so we can move forward to other areas of discussion where differences of opinion may exist.

The truth is, transparency is already a central aspect of how your council operates. Every council meeting, committee meeting and workshop is advertised, open to the public, recorded on video and documented with minutes — all of which are posted to the town’s website. No votes are taken outside of the public chambers.

In recent years, the budget process has undergone enhancements to provide even greater clarity. Capital and operating budgets are now separated and reviewed in multiple public forums. Two new resources have also been added to the town website: the budget book, which provides an in-depth overview of the annual budget, and the financial transparency link, which offers real-time updates and supporting data on how town funds are allocated. Special thanks go to Town Administrator Joe Henderson and his team for implementing these tools.

Additionally, all council members, including the mayor, are available to meet one-on-one with constituents. While I’ve only been asked a handful of times in my four years on council to meet with a constituent, each meeting has been productive and educational. I encourage more of these conversations in the future, as they often provide more insight than brief remarks during public sessions.

Transparency is a partnership — the town provides the information, and we all play a role by making use of it.

I remain at your service,

Scott A. Millimet

Town Council

Sullivan’s Island