Letter to the Editor from Superintendent of Charleston's National Parks

Dear Neighbor,

My name is Brad Shattuck, and I serve as superintendent of Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park. I’m writing to let you know about a significant weekend of programming on Sullivan’s Island as we commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island — a defining moment in our nation’s founding and a story very much rooted in your community.

On Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28, the National Park Service, in partnership with SC250 and with the support of Friends of Charleston National Parks and other community partners, will host commemorative events in and around Fort Moultrie. We are especially grateful to Mayor Pat O’Neil, the Sullivan’s Island Town Council and Town Administrator Joe Henderson for their leadership and partnership in helping us shape this weekend while respecting our neighbors.

You can expect heavier-than-usual foot and vehicle traffic on the island throughout both days, including during setup and breakdown.

A few neighborly heads-ups as you plan your weekend:

Sound: Because this is a battle commemoration, you will hear cannon fire and musket demonstrations at scheduled times, along with amplified music and program announcements. We wanted to give you advance notice so you can plan for pets and family members who may be sensitive to those sounds.

Traffic and parking: The island will be busy, and parking will be tight. We are encouraging visitors and would gently encourage residents and their guests to take advantage of sidewalks and travel alternatives other than driving. It is by far the easiest way to move around the island that weekend, and it helps keep the roads clearer.

To keep traffic and parking manageable on the island, we will be running complimentary shuttle buses throughout the event from two park-and-ride locations: the Red Line from Lucy Beckham High School and the Blue Line from Mount Pleasant Town Hall. We would be grateful if residents would encourage visiting friends and family to leave their cars behind and ride the shuttle. It will be the easiest and fastest way to reach the commemoration.

Please note that Poe Avenue in front of Battery Jasper will be closed to through traffic for shuttle operations during the commemoration, and the park’s beach access and parking in this area will be unavailable for the duration of the event. Other beach accesses on the island will not be affected.

Safety coordination: We are working closely with Sullivan’s Island Police, Mount Pleasant Police and Charleston Police throughout both days to keep traffic moving and the island safe.

In the spirit of this 250th anniversary, we are embracing a “Teaching Over Beaching” message for the weekend, inviting the public to spend time learning about the history that took place right here rather than treating June 27-28 as just another beach weekend.

We hope you’ll accept that same invitation. Whether you stop in for 30 minutes or stay for the full program, we would be honored to have you and your family join us on this fee-free weekend to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island, one of four signature city events across the nation.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit our webpage:

https://www.nps.gov/fosu/planyourvisit/carolina-day-2026.htm

We know a weekend of this scale asks something of those who call the island home, and we’re grateful for the patience you extend as we mark this milestone together.

If you have any questions or concerns before, during or after the event, please don’t hesitate to reach out by email or phone. Thank you, as always, for your continued support of Charleston’s national parks.

brad_shattuck@nps.gov

404-983-1411 (cell)

Sincerely,

Brad Shattuck

Superintendent