Letter to the Editor: Transparency in SI Elections

This time of year, I always think of transparency. Years ago, I treated a patient who had a fetish for clear plastic food wrap. He’d remove his clothes and wrap himself in Saran Wrap (it had to be name brand). Talk about transparency! It wasn’t a problem until he decided to participate in that year’s Halloween festivities, which is how he ended up in my office.

This makes me think of candidates for local government (stay with me on this). I’m all for transparency. We should expect it. However, this year, it’s been difficult to get all the candidates for Sullivan’s Island Town Council to appear in public, in front of residents, and answer questions.

I’m not advocating for a “Saran Wrap level” of revelation (dear God, not that). I’m just asking for everyone to, you know, answer a few questions — like, how do you feel about town finances, noise pollution, and bacterial growth in stagnant pools of water on the beach?

I have a few questions, and the first would be: How should the town punish individuals who poison healthy trees in our maritime forest? Are thumb screws too harsh?

That said, what’s the reluctance to get together on the same stage? Anxiety? I can attest that deep breathing is a great way to settle nerves. And there’s always wine at these meet-and-greets.

And let’s not just do this once! What if some resident enjoys too much wine and forgets to ask a question? Some of us might need a second chance.

If we can’t find a location, let’s meet at the gas station. They have plenty of snacks and drinks. Or better yet, how about the Sullivans Island Club? (SullivansIslandClub.org — this is a blatant solicitation for those who haven’t already joined the club.)

As for my patient, he eventually agreed to try wax paper, which had a dramatic effect on his community interactions. He was able to be available without being too transparent — and he’s now running for an elected position on Folly Beach. They love him.

Ned Higgins