Letter to the Editor: Transparency and Steady Leadership on Sullivan’s Island

Greater transparency is a noble goal in any local government and should be a standard governing principle. It is certainly more meaningful when elected officials, administrators, and residents engage throughout the year, rather than just during the days leading up to a ballot.

Our current council has, in my opinion, institutionalized transparency. Official business is conducted in the open, and numerous opportunities for public involvement are available through monthly workshops, open meetings, and committee sessions that are publicly noticed and accessible in person or online from the comfort of one’s home. True transparency depends not only on open doors but also on active participation from the community.

The current council has also shown fiscal prudence. While it is an understandable human trait to criticize, let’s not overlook the facts. Over the past several years, the town, under the leadership of the current council and the mayor, has taken measurable steps to ensure that the town’s finances remain strong. Reserves have grown from $9 million to $11 million, interest income from sound cash management has approached $2 million, and the 3.2% borrowing rate is unimaginable in today’s world. These are encouraging indicators of fiscal responsibility and long-term planning. Other deliverables include the preservation of the maritime forest—a campaign promise—and the stormwater resiliency project.

The current island leadership has demonstrated competence. As citizens of this island, we are in good hands. We benefit most from leaders who combine openness with steady, informed decision-making. Change for the sake of change may not be the wisdom we need to exercise at the ballot on Nov. 4.

Georges Mahama 2857 Ion Ave.