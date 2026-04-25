The Island Club presents “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness”

As the country fought for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, music helped sustain those ideals. It was heard in taverns as colonists sang of longing for families left behind and strengthened their resolve by turning “Yankee Doodle” into one of America’s earliest protest songs. Flute music guided Native Americans between settlements and connected them to their spiritual world. On plantations, enslaved people expressed hope for liberation through songs with coded messages and spirituals rooted in faith.

As part of the nation’s commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the Sullivan’s Island Club will present two free concerts June 20 at Sunrise Presbyterian Church featuring music that reflects the era and its influences.

Performers will include singer and storyteller Ann Caldwell, who will narrate the program with commentary and songs. The Bright Family and Singers will present a gospel choir performance. Delia Chariker and Keepers of the Word will share Native American music, and Carol Rifkin’s Appalachian Trio will perform fiddle and dance tunes. Brief commentary throughout the program will provide historical context.

The stage will feature a batik backdrop created by Island Club members with fabric artist Arianne Comer. The imagery reflects designs rooted in African traditions connected to the indigo process introduced to the South.

The concert venue, Sunrise Presbyterian Church, sits near Breach Inlet, the site of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island. Native Americans fought alongside American soldiers there in a key victory over British forces. Rather than focusing on military history alone, the concerts highlight the broader ideals that shaped the nation’s founding.

Funding for the concerts is provided by the Town of Sullivan’s Island and the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission, established by the state Legislature to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary era and highlight South Carolina’s role in securing American independence. The commission’s mission includes promoting heritage tourism, supporting rural economic initiatives and offering educational programs.

The concerts are free, but seating is limited.

If you go