Lithium Battery Fire Damages Detached Garage on Sullivan’s Island

The Sullivan’s Island Fire Department responded to a garage fire at 8:07 a.m. Saturday at 2502 Atlantic Ave., according to officials.

Firefighters received assistance from the Sullivan’s Island Police Department, Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Isle of Palms Fire Department and Charleston County EMS.

The fire was brought under control quickly, and no injuries were reported. Damage was limited to a small detached garage.

Officials determined the fire was caused by lithium batteries in a golf cart.