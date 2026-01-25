Local Students Make Furman University Fall 2025 Dean’s List

The following Furman University students from the area were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2025 semester. The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Isle of Palms

Michael Bowen Enright, son of Tamara Enright and John Enright

Griffin O’Neil Farmery, son of Sharon Farmery and Benjamin Farmery

Ava Lucia Kane, daughter of Paul Kane and Tatiana Kane

Johns Island

Catherine Reynolds Hester, daughter of Jerry Hester and Julia Hester

Daniel Isaiah Phillips, son of Eric Phillips and Olisa Powell

Daniel A. Stroman, son of Duane Stroman and Angela Stroman

Sullivan’s Island

Clementine Grace Anderton, daughter of Joseph Anderton and Amy Anderton