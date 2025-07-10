Local Students Make Furman University's Spring 2025 Dean's List

The following Furman University students who live in the area were included on the dean's list for the 2025 spring semester. Furman's dean's list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.

HOMETOWN, NAME, PARENTS AND/OR GUARDIANS (if listed):

Isle of Palms

  • Michael Bowen Enright. Enright's parents and/or guardians are Tamara Enright and John Enright.
  • Ava Lucia Kane. Kane's parents and/or guardians are Paul Kane and Tatiana Kane.

Johns Island

  •  Beck Atkinson Dean. Dean's parents and/or guardians are Michelle Dean and Derek Dean.
  •  Isabella Ahnawake DeCosty. DeCosty's parents and/or guardians are Fiore Decosty, Angela Rumph and Bradford Rumph.
  •  Catherine Reynolds Hester. Hester's parents and/or guardians are Jerry Hester and Julia Hester.
  •  Daniel Isaiah Phillips. Phillips' parents and/or guardians are Eric Phillips and Olisa Powell.
  •  Meagan Victoria White. White's parents and/or guardians are Robin White and David White.

Sullivan's Island

  • Clementine Grace Anderton. Anderton's parents and/or guardians are Joseph Anderton and Amy Anderton.

Furman is a private, undergraduate liberal arts and sciences university of 2,500 students in Greenville, South Carolina. You can learn more at furman.edu.