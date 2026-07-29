Local Students Make Furman University's Spring 2026 Dean's List

The following Furman University students who live in the area were included on the dean's list for the 2026 spring semester. Furman's dean's list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.

Isle of Palms

Michael Bowen Enright. Enright's parents and/or guardians are Tamara Enright and John Enright.

Johns Island

Catherine Reynolds Hester. Hester's parents and/or guardians are Jerry Hester and Julia Hester

Daniel Isaiah Phillips. Phillips' parents and/or guardians are Eric Phillips and Olisa Powell

Daniel A Stroman. Stroman's parents and/or guardians are Duane Stroman and Angela Stroman

Meagan Victoria White. White's parents and/or guardians are Robin White and David White

Sullivan's Island

Clementine Grace Anderton. Anderton's parents and/or guardians are Joseph Anderton and Amy Anderton.

Furman is a private, undergraduate liberal arts and sciences university of 2,500 students in Greenville, South Carolina. You can learn more at furman.edu.