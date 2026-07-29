Local Students Make Furman University's Spring 2026 Dean's List

Sullivan's Island

The following Furman University students who live in the area were included on the dean's list for the 2026 spring semester. Furman's dean's list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.

Isle of Palms

  • Michael Bowen Enright. Enright's parents and/or guardians are Tamara Enright and John Enright.

Johns Island

  • Catherine Reynolds Hester. Hester's parents and/or guardians are Jerry Hester and Julia Hester
  • Daniel Isaiah Phillips. Phillips' parents and/or guardians are Eric Phillips and Olisa Powell
  • Daniel A Stroman. Stroman's parents and/or guardians are Duane Stroman and Angela Stroman
  • Meagan Victoria White. White's parents and/or guardians are Robin White and David White

Sullivan's Island

  • Clementine Grace Anderton. Anderton's parents and/or guardians are Joseph Anderton and Amy Anderton.

Furman is a private, undergraduate liberal arts and sciences university of 2,500 students in Greenville, South Carolina. You can learn more at furman.edu.