Loggerhead Nesting Season Full of Surprises for Island Turtle Team

Every nesting season is different for our loggerhead sea turtles, which naturally vary from heavy to light in nest numbers. In 2024, most beaches along the Atlantic Coast saw normal or high nest totals, including the Isle of Palms. Some experts predicted that 2025 would be even busier for the Island Turtle Team and other groups that protect and manage sea turtle nests. However, that did not come to pass.

Instead, almost all nest protection groups reported fewer nests than normal. Sullivan’s Island was an exception, with triple the number seen in 2024. The Isle of Palms, meanwhile, had only half as many nests as last season. These turtles certainly like to keep us guessing.

Genetic samples show that each loggerhead typically takes a season off, nesting in alternate years. One theory for this year’s smaller nest numbers points to a lack of food — the nourishment female turtles need to produce eggs — possibly caused by cold winter weather that disrupted the food chain.

Nesting habitat loss due to erosion on both islands, along with continued work on the beach near Breach Inlet and in Wild Dunes, remains one of the biggest challenges for loggerheads seeking safe nesting sites. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources Marine Turtle Program has directed us to relocate all nests from certain beach blocks for several years now.

The majority of nests laid in sections not undergoing erosion control were still located below the spring tide line or in areas where service and emergency vehicles drive — meaning they would not have survived to hatch without relocation. Now, erosion is also common on Sullivan’s Island, where the tide continues to remove dunes that had existed for many years.

We had nests laid and relocated in the block on Sullivan’s between Stations 26 and 26½, which has historically provided safe dunes. However, Hurricane Erin caused major sand loss there, washing away several nests and forcing one to be relocated a second time before the eggs fell into the surf. Despite these challenges, the hatch success rate on Sullivan’s Island in 2025 was strong. Other South Carolina beaches lost a large percentage of their nests this year, even without a direct storm hit.

This season, we had no problems with coyotes and continued screening all nests the morning after they were laid. Only a few eggs or hatchlings were lost to the usual ghost crabs or stinging ants. It is gratifying to know that our two islands produced 3,625 hatchlings, most of which made it safely to the ocean.

We continued collecting female genetic samples from each nest for the sixteenth year and gathered paternity samples from 12 nests as part of a new research project studying the adult male loggerhead population.

We are especially grateful to everyone who supported these genetics projects — particularly the Vacation Rental Group, part of the Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce, for its generous contributions, and to all others who donated. Special thanks to our nearly 200 hard-working, dedicated Turtle Team members, as well as the Isle of Palms Police and Public Works departments, the Sullivan’s Island Police and Fire & Rescue departments, and all the rental companies and local businesses that help us have a successful season each year.

ISLE OF PALMS

28 nests, 24 false crawls

3,014 eggs laid, 2,577 hatchlings

52 days average incubation

108.5 average eggs per nest

85% mean hatch success

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND