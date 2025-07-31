Lowcountry Author Victoria Benton Frank's Book Tour Includes Three Local Stops

Lowcountry author Victoria Benton Frank is setting out on a book tour for her second novel, The Violet Hour (on sale Aug. 12, 2025; Gallery Books), with a number of events in and around Charleston.

Here’s a look at her schedule:

Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. – Buxton Books

Aug. 22 at 12 p.m. – Segra Club with Blue Bicycle Books

Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. – Barnes & Noble at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre

Book description:

Violet Adams is the perfect youngest child in a family of loud, passionate women on Sullivan’s Island. As the sweet, traditional one, she’s always been the steady hand in her family—but after a sudden breakup and subsequent tragedy, she doesn’t know who she is anymore.

Aly Knox, Violet’s best friend, is a young influencer still struggling with the loss of her mother and adjusting to joining Violet in Southern living. With her best friend’s help, Violet is determined to break out of her shell—and who she thought she was—no matter what. And what better place to look for success, meaning and possibly love than the Lowcountry of South Carolina?

“It turns out that hope has a color—it’s violet,” said Adriana Trigiani, New York Times bestselling author of The View from Lake Como. “In this emotional page-turner, two best friends, Aly and Violet, are reeling from loss. This is a novel of reinvention and resolve as they find their way forward. Victoria Benton Frank has taken her place among the great Southern storytellers who write of love, food and family as the centerpieces of a happy life. The Violet Hour is a glorious read.”

Victoria Benton Frank was born in New York City and raised in Montclair, New Jersey, but considers herself to have dual residency in the Lowcountry. She is a graduate of the College of Charleston and the French Culinary Institute. She worked in restaurants in New York before returning to Charleston—which she calls home—with her husband, two kids and sweet pup. Her debut novel was My Magnolia Summer.