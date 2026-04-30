Lowcountry Community to Come Together to Advance Fight Against ALS

Every 90 minutes, someone is diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often called Lou Gehrig’s disease. On Saturday, May 9, the local community will gather to support people living with ALS at the Walk to Defeat ALS Lowcountry to raise hope, show support, and take action for those living with ALS.

The Walk to Defeat ALS® is the nation’s largest ALS fundraising campaign, driving progress in ALS research, care, and advocacy. It’s more than a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of the strength and resiliency of our ALS community. Through Walk to Defeat ALS fundraising efforts, the ALS Association has been able to dramatically accelerate the fight against ALS by funding the development of new ALS treatments, by discovering new ALS genes, by creating new global research collaborations, and by significantly expanding access to ALS care.

“At the Walk to Defeat ALS Lowcountry, we see what’s possible when a community comes together with purpose and heart,” said Melissa Moré, Regional Vice President of the ALS Association. “Together, as a community of people living with ALS, their families, caregivers, researchers, health care professionals, donors, and advocates, we are united by a shared commitment to make ALS livable and cure it.”

The 2026 Walk to Defeat ALS is supported by our dedicated national sponsors including Numotion Foundation and Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. Their unwavering commitment fuels our mission to make ALS livable and cure it.

Sponsorships for the event are also available. Registered participants who raise $100 or more will receive an exclusive Walk to Defeat ALS t-shirt to wear with pride. There’s still time to get involved in Walk to Defeat ALS Lowcountry.

Visit www.als.org/ WalkLowcountry to register, donate or learn more about how you can change lives.