Mary Coy to Present the History of Isle of Palms at Battery Gadsden Cultural Center Program

The Battery Gadsden Cultural Center will host local historian and author Mary Coy for a presentation on the history of Isle of Palms on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. The program will be held at Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan’s Island.

Coy, a fifth-generation Charlestonian, brings a lifelong connection to the Lowcountry and a wealth of experience as an educator, author, tour guide and local historian. A graduate of Bishop England High School and the College of Charleston, she has taught in local classrooms and worked with museums and historic sites throughout the Charleston area.

A registered City of Charleston tour guide and freelance writer for local publications, Coy has written several books exploring Charleston’s history and culture, including Charleston from a Kid’s Eye-View and The Revolutionary War: A Walking History.

During her presentation, Coy will explore the rich and often fascinating history of Isle of Palms, offering attendees an opportunity to learn more about the island’s development, its people and its place in the broader history of the Charleston area.

“Local history comes alive when we understand the stories of the places we know and love.”

Coy’s presentation promises to offer a closer look at the history behind one of the Lowcountry’s most beloved barrier islands.

The program is free and open to the public. History enthusiasts, residents and anyone interested in learning more about Isle of Palms and the Lowcountry are invited to attend.

For more information about the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center and its programs, visit batterygadsden.org.